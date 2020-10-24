Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210,572 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp makes up 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 3.40% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 836,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 437,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

