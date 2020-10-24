Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Coherus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 608,983 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

