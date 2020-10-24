Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COHR. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Vertical Group raised shares of Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of COHR opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.29. Coherent has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 7.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the second quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

