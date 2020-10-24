Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,084,414,000 after acquiring an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

