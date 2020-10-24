Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 48,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 825,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,959. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

CTSH opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

