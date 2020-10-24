Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 3.6% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 58.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,674,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,023 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock worth $21,012,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

