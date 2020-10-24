CNX Resources Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 775,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 393,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 36,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 460,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 107,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

