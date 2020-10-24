Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

