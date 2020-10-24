Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lifted by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $38.82 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $164.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

