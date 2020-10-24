CIBC Boosts Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $14.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

