Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Decreased by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 2.6% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

