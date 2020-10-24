Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.57, a PEG ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.04.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

