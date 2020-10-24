Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPWHF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceres Power in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

CPWHF opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

