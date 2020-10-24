Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 85.8% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

