Cerebellum GP LLC Buys New Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 96,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.35.

BX opened at $54.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

