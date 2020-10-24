Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENT opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $69,043.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,444.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.