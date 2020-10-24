Centamin’s (CELTF) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CELTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Centamin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Centamin to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Centamin has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.94. Centamin has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

