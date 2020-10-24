Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CBMG opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 93.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 64,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 151.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 34,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group during the second quarter worth approximately $732,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases in Greater China. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), T-cells with genetically modified, tumor antigen-specific T-cell receptors, and next generation neoantigen-reactive bio-markers based tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients.

