Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLLS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $824.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $4,923,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 83,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 136.2% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

