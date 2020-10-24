CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.67.

CDW stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

