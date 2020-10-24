Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 135 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

