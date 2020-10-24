Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

