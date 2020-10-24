Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $336.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

