Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 110,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 101,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 87,375 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

