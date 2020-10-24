Canal Capital Management LLC Has $990,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,785,779,000 after purchasing an additional 929,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 117.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,033,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,772,000 after purchasing an additional 558,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,622,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,899,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $543.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.19.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.