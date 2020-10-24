Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 2,707 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $346.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

