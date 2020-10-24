Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of CAN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

