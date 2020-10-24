Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cambridge Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

CATC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

