BWS Financial Comments on MicroStrategy Incorporated’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for MicroStrategy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.23 million.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $184.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $186.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MicroStrategy by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

