Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 13.94%.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $339.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

In other news, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,194.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,121 shares of company stock worth $114,608. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

