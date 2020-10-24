BTIG Research Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $30.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. NMI has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.88.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NMI by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 682,625 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NMI by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 603,241 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

