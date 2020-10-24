Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BC. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.73.

NYSE BC opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

