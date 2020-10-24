Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of BPY stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,683,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 637,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

