Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,844,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.