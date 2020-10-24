Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.02. Brookfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,323,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $41,047,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $24,682,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,616,000.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.