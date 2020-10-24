Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Woodward posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WWD. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 142,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $12,449,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Woodward by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Woodward by 120.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Woodward by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Woodward by 21.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $129.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

