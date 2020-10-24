Britvic’s (BTVCY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. Britvic has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

