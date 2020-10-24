Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

