Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $222.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $222.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.00.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.93. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $173.39.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

