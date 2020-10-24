Bouygues’ (BOUYF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bouygues has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of BOUYF stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.61. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.