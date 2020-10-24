BofA Securities Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by BofA Securities from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.00.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.81. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

