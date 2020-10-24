Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $307,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,297,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $502,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 233.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 233,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after purchasing an additional 163,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.62.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

