Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.