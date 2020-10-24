Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 6.34% 3.89% 1.27%

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 437 987 1047 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 14.67%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 10.00 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 14.59

Bluegreen Vacations’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations competitors beat Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

