Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High at $574.52

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $574.52 and last traded at $573.51, with a volume of 4820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $559.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $483.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.