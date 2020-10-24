BidaskClub Lowers Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWST. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $44,117,458.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $210,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,208,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock worth $17,762,212. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 212.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 180,909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after buying an additional 86,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

