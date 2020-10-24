BidaskClub Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $634.54.

Shares of CHTR opened at $593.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $620.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

