BEST (NYSE:BEST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BEST has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NYSE BEST opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. BEST has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in BEST by 58.3% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 354,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BEST by 262.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in BEST by 6,236.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in BEST in the second quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in BEST in the second quarter worth $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

