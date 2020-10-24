Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 49,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

