BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

BKGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 66.50%.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

